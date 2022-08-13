Local Navy Veteran honored during 3rd annual Fly-in & Community Aviation Day

(Dubois, WY) – The 3rd annual Fly-in & Community Aviation Day happened today, August 13. Providing community members the opportunity to check out a variety of aircraft up close, chat with the pilots who fly them, and so much more.

This morning’s opening ceremony celebrated Navy Veteran James V. (Mac) McElhiney with a proclamation and presentation of a jacket.

Dubois Mayor John Meyer read the proclamation that highlighted McElhiney’s service.

Dubois Mayor John Meyer & Airport Board President Harold Albright (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

He was a Navy Lieutenant Commander and served as a night fighter pilot in three wars: WWII, Korean War and Vietnam. He also received a Distinguished Flying Cross for his exemplary service in the Korean War.

The proclamation also recognized that McElhiney will be celebrating his 100th birthday next week, on August 20, and called upon the community to honor him with great respect. Mayor Meyer presents McElhiney with a jacket (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

It was standing room only for the opening ceremony, which included a presentation of colors by the VFW Post 10056 and the Lander Volunteer Fire Department Pipe & Drum Band. The National Anthem was performed by Taylor Pattison.