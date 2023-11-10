More

    Local group organizing BINGO crawl to support Central Bank & Trust’s annual Christmas Giving Tree

    The Oilfield Ironmen Freedom Riders are hosting a BINGO on Saturday, November 18 starting at noon. The fundraising event starts with the first BINGO games at Livestock Liquors in Riverton and continues on to Hilltop Lounge, Riverton Elks Lodge, Cedar Bar, Bar Ten and ends back at the Livestock.

    BINGO cards are priced at $1 per card per game. All proceeds from this event will be donated to Central Bank and Trust’s Christmas Giving Tree. The group invites everyone to have some fun for a good cause.

