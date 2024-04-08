More

    Lingering, scattered showers expected for Monday; some cloud breakage possible for partial eclipse viewing

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that we will still be on the outer fringes of the effects of that midwestern low pressure center today, April 8, so we will still have widely scattered, lingering rain and snow showers, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

    Tonight will be partly cloudy as well, with higher chances of sunshine tomorrow.

    Lipson added that the best places to view the partial eclipse in Wyoming today will be in the southwest region, around Sweetwater and Uinta Counties, but for folks in the Wind River Basin, the clouds should be moving northwest to southeast with some break in the cloud coverage.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared the below graphic with expected snowfall.

    h/t NWSR

    High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

