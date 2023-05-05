Line of rain showers currently moving through Fremont County; expect 50+ mph winds, showers through at least 7:30pm

Vince Tropea
h/t NWSR

(Fremont County, WY) – 50+ mph winds and rain showers are expected through at least 7:30 this evening, as a line of showers makes its way through the area at 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Wind River Basin, Wind River Mountains, East-Green Mountains, and Rattlesnake Range-Lander Foothills are the affected areas, specifically Milford, Lander, Ethete, Hudson, Fort Washakie and Arapahoe.

The NWSR warns that the winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecure objects.

