(Riverton, WY) – Justin Humphries shared he was in Sunset Park on Saturday evening during a wedding party when lightning struck a tree near the tennis courts.

This is not the only local who recently had a nearby tree struck by lightning. Last weekend Eunice Mushitz, who lives just a few miles outside Riverton, had a tree struck in her yard. h/t Eunice Mushitz h/t Eunice Mushitz h/t Eunice Mushitz

Thankfully no injuries were reported in either incident.

