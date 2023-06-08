Lightning struck two trees in Riverton’s Aspen Park Wednesday

One of the trees in Aspen Park struck by lightning during the Wednesday thunderstorm. h/t Marty Beckers

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton resident Marty Beckers was almost too close for comfort when lightning struck two trees in the nearby Aspen Park yesterday, Wednesday, June 7 during the strong thunderstorm that moved through the area.

“I was 50 yards away under my deck,” when the lightning struck, Marty told County 10, which occurred sometime between 3:30 and 4:15.

“(It) about knocked me out of my chair!”

Marty said he waited for the rain and storm to calm down before walking down to the park to snap the following photos.

h/t Marty Beckers
h/t Marty Beckers
h/t Marty Beckers
h/t Marty Beckers


More thunderstorms are expected for Thursday as well.

