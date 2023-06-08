Lightning struck two trees in Riverton’s Aspen Park Wednesday

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton resident Marty Beckers was almost too close for comfort when lightning struck two trees in the nearby Aspen Park yesterday, Wednesday, June 7 during the strong thunderstorm that moved through the area.

“I was 50 yards away under my deck,” when the lightning struck, Marty told County 10, which occurred sometime between 3:30 and 4:15.

“(It) about knocked me out of my chair!”

Advertisement

Marty said he waited for the rain and storm to calm down before walking down to the park to snap the following photos. h/t Marty Beckers h/t Marty Beckers h/t Marty Beckers h/t Marty Beckers



More thunderstorms are expected for Thursday as well.