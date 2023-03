(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow beginning in the west will move east of the Divide this morning.

Those east of the Divide can expect to see light snow showers develop by the late afternoon, which should come to an end by the early morning on Thursday.

Total snowfall is expected to stay at less than an inch for most in the county.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 20’s today, with lows tonight of the single digits. h/t NWSR