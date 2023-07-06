Laramie County Community College announces spring 2023 graduates, honor roll

(Fremont County, WY) — Laramie County Community College has announced the list of graduates for the 2023 spring semester and those students earning a place on the president’s and vice president’s honor rolls.

Under the list of graduates, students earning high distinction (HD) graduated with a cumulative grade point average between 3.75 and 4.0, and students graduating with distinction (DS) earned a cumulative GPA between 3.5 and 3.74.

Students earning president’s honor roll recognition have earned a cumulative 3.75-4.0 GPA, and students on the vice president’s honor roll have earned a cumulative 3.5-3.74 GPA.

Some students may have signed a non-disclosure request with the college to have their names omitted from these lists.

Below is a list of local students:

Associate of Science Graduates:

Riverton – Matthew Connor Gordon, DS

President’s Honor Roll:

Lander – Whitney L Hansen; Demi Rae Stauffenberg; Baoxin Tilton

Riverton – Shannyn Jean Kreitzer

Shoshoni – Caleb J. Abbott