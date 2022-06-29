Lander Wings n’ Wheels is flying at you this Saturday, July 2nd!

Don’t miss the high velocity, edge of your seat fun! The annual Wings n’ Wheels event is back this Saturday with events starting at 8am throughout the day.
The event is Free Admission and will be fun for the whole family!
Schedule for Wings n’ Wheels:
8am- MX Show Plane Opening exhibition followed by show from the Warbirds
9am- Opening prayer, presentation of the colors, National Anthem followed by presentations honoring Military and first responder service members.
10am- Warbirds take flight again
10:30- “Flour Bomb” event , Local air parade
12pm- Two Fremont County Veterans will be celebrated with the Warbird Honor Flights
12-2pm- Car Show
You will also find Live music from local act, String Theory, Children’s Museum and Riverton Modeler’s Club activities for the kids, as well as food trucks!
Be sure to thank our sponsors:
LOR Foundation
Lander Area Pilots and Hangar Owners Association
CarQuest is sponsoring the car show
Bailey Tire and Auto
Lander Chamber
Lander Children’s Museum – Hosting the ‘Kids Hangar’
City of Lander