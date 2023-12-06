Lander Valley will host nordic skiing meet

(Lander, WY) – Already weather is making an impact on winter sports in Fremont County. But perhaps not in the way it usually does. The first sport to be impacted is nordic skiing.

Lander was scheduled to be on the road to start the season. However, the lack of snow made changes to the plan. Lander Valley High School Athletic Director, Serol Stauffenberg e-mailed County 10 saying, “Due to the lack of snow in the rest of the state. Lander will be hosting a Nordic skiing meet.”

The meet will now be held at the Lander Golf Course on Friday and Saturday. Friday, the competition will start at 1:00 p.m., action begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

