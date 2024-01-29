Lander Library Youth Activities for February

Infants through teens all have the opportunity for special activities at the library in February.

Lego Enthusiasts can start the month off by coming to Lego Club to build creations with the library’s Legos.

Youth of all ages are welcome to drop in on February 8th and 22nd to play chess. Chess Club is growing and we are hoping to sponsor a chess tournament in the summer.

Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to CanTeen activities on Wednesdays from 3-5 pm.

Infants, toddlers, and preschoolers with their caregivers are invited to Enhanced Storytimes every Wednesday morning at 10:30 am. Or come dance to songs and stories at our monthly Storytime Dance party on February 16th.