More

    Lander Library Youth Activities for February

    Sponsored by Fremont County Libraries
    Sponsored by Fremont County Libraries

    Infants through teens all have the opportunity for special activities at the library in February.

    Lego Enthusiasts can start the month off by coming to Lego Club to build creations with the library’s Legos. 

    Youth of all ages are welcome to drop in on February 8th and 22nd to play chess.  Chess Club is growing and we are hoping to sponsor a chess tournament in the summer.

    Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to CanTeen activities on Wednesdays from 3-5 pm.

    Infants, toddlers, and preschoolers with their caregivers are invited to Enhanced Storytimes every Wednesday morning at 10:30 am.  Or come dance to songs and stories at our monthly Storytime Dance party on February 16th

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.