Lady Chiefs with the weekend sweep

It’s been almost a generation since the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs didn’t win the Class 2-A Southwest Conference. After a pair of weekend wins, they’re back in the driver’s seat again with a 3-0 conference mark after the first run through league play. But it wasn’t easy.

In a game of contrasting styles, the Lady Chiefs held off the Lady Rangers in the final seconds on Friday for a 35-32 win. Saturday, Wyoming Indian jumped ahead 11-1 against Big Piney and never looked back in a 71-39 win over the Lady Punchers.

Kemmerer likes to take the ball inside, and they had a good size advantage over the Lady Chiefs. Wyoming Indian had a season-low six field goals against the Lady Rangers but made up for it with six 3-pointers.

Taya Dixey picked up an assist from the floor with a pass to Shye Killsontop

The teams tied at 30 points each from the floor, but neither shot well from the free throw line. Wyoming Indian converted just enough from the line for the win hitting five of 15 attempts. Kemmerer had a chance to win it via the charity shot but hit only two of 11 attempts.

Taya Dixey paced the Wyoming Indian effort with 11 points, nine of those coming on three 3-pointers.

Saturday, it was never close as the Lady Chiefs ran a layup drill converting turnovers from their full court press into easy transition baskets.

Big Piney’s first points came with 4:14 remaining in the opening period on a free throw from guard Sienna Whiterock. Wyoming Indian led 13-3 after one and bumped the lead to 31-16 at the half.

Maggie Smith got the worst end of this tied ball play with Big Piney’s Hannah Runyan

Wyoming Indian head coach Aleta Moss likes the press, and it worked out for her girls in the second half with the Lady Chiefs pulling away from the Lady Punchers with 21 and 19 points respectively in the third and fourth periods.

Wyoming Indian was effective again from the perimeter, hitting six 3-pointers, paced by three from Deja Felter who finished with a game high 12 points. Shye Killsontop tallied 11, Elianna Duran 10, and Maggie Smith scored nine. Elianna Duran drove the lane – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wyoming Indian has a short road trip this week, traveling the 20 miles down 17 Mile Road to play St. Stephen’s on Friday.

Big Piney 3 13 14 9 – 39

Wyoming Indian 13 18 21 19 – 71

Wyoming Indian – Roberta Whiteplume (1) 1-2 4, Layla C’Bearing 2 3-3 7, Deja Felter 1 (3) 1-2 12, Taya Dixey 2 (1) 1-2 8, Elianna Duran 4 2-6 10, Maggie Smith 3 (1) 0-0 9, Shye Killsontop 4 3-5 11, Camellia Brown 3 0-0 6, Mia Washakie 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 (6) 13-20 71

Big Piney – Kodee Greene 1-2 1, Sienna Whiterock 6-8 6, Micah Strong 7 0-0 14, Sharianne Brower 1 0-2 2, Rayne Wheeler 5 0-0 10, Lizzy Brandt 0-2 0, Brylie Bailey 3 0-0 6, Chelsey Wright 0-1 0, Hannah Runyan 0-2 0. Totals 16 7-17 39

Kemmerer 9 8 6 9 – 32

Wyoming Indian 10 12 2 11 – 35

Wyoming Indian – Whiteplume 0-2 0, C’Bearing 2 (1) 1-3 8, Felter (1) 0-0 3, Dixey (3) 2-2 11, Duran 1 0-2 2, Smith 1 1-2 3, Killsontop 2 (1) 2-4 9. Totals 6 (6) 5-15 35

Kemmerer – Martinez 4 1-4 9, Thatcher 3 0-0 6, Skidmore 4 0-2 8, Neava 1 (2) 1-2 9, Thatcher 0-3 0. Totals 12 (2) 2-11 32