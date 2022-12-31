Lady Chiefs roll over Lady Eagles

It wasn’t pretty, but at least it was over quickly. The Lady Chiefs soundly defeated their Wind River Indian Reservation rivals, the Lady Eagles of St. Stephen’s 78-7 Friday night in the opening Class 2-A Southwest Conference action for both schools. Taya Dixey and Maggie Smith were challenged on a fast break by Georgeann Moss – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wyoming Indian rolled to a 25-0 lead before Faylyn Ridgely hit a close-range shot and following free throw with 2:09 remaining in the opening period. Georgette Moss challenged Roberta Whiteplume on a close-range shot – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Sadly for the Lady Eagles, that was their only offense of the opening half. They were scoreless in the second period while Wyoming Indian rolled on close-range shots, post-up moves, and layups throughout the first and second periods to build a 57-3 lead at the half.

Michaela Hiwalker moved inside on a drive – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The third period opened with the running clock, via the 40-point mercy rule in place and the second half ended quickly. Shye Killsontop defended Faylyn Ridgley on a drive – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Taline Tendore paced the Lady Chiefs with 20 points, including a trey. Roberta Whiteplume tallied 11 as did Elianna Duran. Georgette Moss, Taline Tendore, and Taya Dixey chased a loose ball – {h/t Randy Tucker}

For the Lady Eagles, Ridgley scored five of their total seven points. Roberta Whiteplume cleared the ball against tight defense by Danaisha Brown – {h/t Randy Tucker}

St. Stephen’s hosts high-scoring Maren Baker and the Dubois Lady Rams on Thursday then is home again Friday against a very talented, high-scoring Class 1-A team in the Lady Huskies from Burlington.

Taline Tendore worked to hit a backside layup – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wyoming Indian 31 26 14 7 – 78

St. Stephen’s 3 0 2 2 – 7

Wyoming Indian – Roberta Whiteplume 4 (1) 0-0 11, Layla C’Bearing 2 1-2 5, Taline Tendore 7 (1) 3-7 20, Taya Dixey 3 0-0 6, Elianna Duran 5 1-4 11, Dionne Ferris 1 0-0 2, Maggie Smith 2 2-4 6, Shye Killsontop 2 (1) 0-0 7, Michaela Hiwalker (1) 3-4 6, Camilla Brown 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 (4) 10-21 78

St. Stephen’s – Shaydessa Gardner 0-4 0, Quina Piper 0-1 0, Madison Ridgley 1 0-0 2, Kenya Rhodes 0-2 0, Faylyn Ridgley 1 3-3 5. Totals 2 3-10 7