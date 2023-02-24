Lady Chiefs Advance to 6 pm Semi-final

In tournament play, it is advance and survive. Wyoming Indian didn’t play at the top of their game but they played well enough to win against an inspired Greybull Lady Buffs defense Thursday afternoon at Riverton High School.

The Lady Chiefs took an early lead and held it for the duration in a 51-42 win over the Lady Buffs.

The loss sends Greybull to an elimination game with Wind River Friday at 11:30 am at Wolverine Gym while the Lady Chiefs face Big Piney, a 47-42 winner over Wind River at 6 pm.

Dionne Ferris closed in for a layup {h/t Randy Tucker}

Layla C’Bearing and Michaela Hiwalker set the outside game early for Wyoming Indian combined for three first-period 3-point shots. The Chiefs scored inside as well with Elianna Duran, Dionne Ferris, and C’Bearing all scoring off drives or the fast break.

The Lady Chiefs had a comfortable 17-10 lead at the end of the opening period and that’s how the game remained for the next three periods.

Wyoming Indian led 26-16 at the half in a low-scoring affair for Lady Chiefs basketball, then traded baskets in the second half for the final outcome. Layla C’Bearing cut around a Greybull defender – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Duran paced the Chiefs with 11 and Hiwalker had 10. As a team, Wyoming Indian hit eight 3-point shots with Hiwalker, Layla C’Bearing, and Taya Dixey each hitting a pair and Ferris, and Shye Killsontop each hitting one long-range bomb.

Wyoming Indian 17 9 14 11 – 51

Greybull 10 6 13 13 – 42

Wyoming Indian – Roberta Whiteplume 0-2 0, Layla C’Bearing 1 (2) 0-0 8, Taya Dixey (2) 0-1 6, Elianna Duran 4 3-7 11, Dionne Ferris 2 (1) 0-0 7, Maggie Smith 1 0-1 2, Shye Killsontop 2 (1) 0-0 7, Michaela Hiwalker 2 (2) 0-0 10. Totals 12 (8) 3-8 51

Greybull – Kinley Hunt 1 0-0 2, Ashtyn Chapman 0-4 0, Mataia Henderson 1 (3) 2-7 13, Torrey Sanford 1-2 1, Chaise Benasky 3 1-2 7, Rylee Peasley 1 2-4 4, Kennedy Craft 2 (2) 0-0 10, Ashley Gomez 2 1-2 5, Mya Oatman 0-2 0. Totals 10 (5) 7-19 42