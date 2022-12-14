Lady Chiefs 3-1 on weekend

The Lady Chiefs never rebuild, they just reload, and this year’s team is on track to continue that tradition. Wyoming Indian rolled to a 3-1 weekend with a 58-18 blowout over Greybull, a 60-26 rollover Class 1-A Kaycee and a 65-43 win over host Wright before a close loss the Class 3-A Glenrock 58-51. Dionne Ferris challenged a Glenrock shooter – (h/t Darsyl Posey}

Balanced scoring and full court pressure defense highlighted the weekend for head coach Aleta Moss and her Lady Chiefs.

Against Kaycee, Shye Killsontop tallied three 3-pointers and 15 overall points to lead the Wyoming Indian effort. Elianna Duran had 13, with perfect three-for-three shooting from the free throw line.

Michaela Hiwalker worked for position in the high post – (h/t Darsyl Posey}

Killsontop had another stellar offensive outing against Wright with 19 points, including another three treys, and perfect six-for-six shooting from the free throw line.

The Lady Chiefs face Wright again on Friday at 6 pm in their first home game of the season. Then play Big Horn and Tongue River on Saturday. Taya Dixey brought the ball up – (h/t Darsyl Posey}

Wyoming Indian 12 15 14 18 – 60

Kaycee 5 9 5 7 – 26

Wyoming Indian – Layla C’Bearing 3 0-2 6, Deja Felter 2 (1) 0-0 7, Taya Dixey 1 0-0 2, Emil Posey 1 1-2 3, Elianna Duran 5 3-3 13, Dionne Ferris 2 (1) 0-2 7, Shye Killsontop 3 (3) 0-0 15, Michaela Hiwalker 2 0-0 4, Mia Washakie 1-2 1. Totals 19 (5) 7-11 60

Kaycee – Ledoux 2 1-6 5, Maya 2 2-4 6, Kilts (3) 1-1 11, Black 2-6. Totals 4 (3) 9-18 26

Wyoming Indian 11 18 14 22 – 65

Wright 15 4 15 10 – 43

Kaycee – Whiteplume 3 2-2 8, C’Bearing 1 (1) 2-4 7, Felter 1 (1) 0-0 5, Dixey 1 0-2 2, Duran 4 1-2 9, Ferris 1 (1) 0-0 5, Smith 3 0-0 6, Killsontop 2 (3) 6-6 19, Hiwalker (1) 0-0 3, Brown 1-2 1. Totals 16 (7) 12-65

Wright – Bornhurst 2 4-4 8, Doldo 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Mola 2 7-11 9, Salas 3 (2) 0-0 12, Smith 1 2-4 4, Strohshein 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 (2) 15-21 43