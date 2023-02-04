Lady Blue rolls over Lady Eagles

The Lady Blue offense set a new season high as Shoshoni outran visiting St. Stephen’s 69-25 on Friday in Wranglerville. The win was the first time Shoshoni had an opponent in a running clock situation.

St. Stephen’s managed just two and four points in the final two periods after working well in the opening minutes against the 1-3-1 zone that the Lady Blue often use.

The problem for the Lady Eagles came in turnovers, where they passed the ball more often to defenders than teammates at times.

Sonja Post and Tania St. Clair chased a loose ball with Kenya Rhodes of St. Stephen’s – {h/t Randy Tucker}

On the receiving end of those stolen passes most often was Shoshoni senior Hailey Donelson who tallied a statistical anomaly by scoring six points in each of the four quarters for game high total of 24.

It was off to the races for Donelson and guard Sonja Post throughout the opening half. The duo tallied a dozen combined layups off the fast break or on coast-to-coast steals and layups.

They combined for all three long range shots as well, with Post hitting a pair of 3-pointers and Donelson a solo shot from beyond the arc. Destiny Sage stole the ball from Hailey Donelson on a Shoshoni fast break – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Junior post Tania C. Clair continues to improve in the paint and was a force both defensively and on the low block offensively for the Lady Blue. St. Clair also tallied 14 points.

In a lopsided contest as this one became early in the third period, often the only question remaining is when and who will put the Mercy Rule into effect. Shoshoini and St. Stephen’s girls blocked out on a loose ball – {h/t Randy Tucker}

That came with 5:23 on the fourth period clock when Post stole the ball, passed it cross court to Donelson and Donelson arched an assist over the arriving Lady Eagle defense for a post-up score and a 63-22 lead that started the running clock.

Shoshoni isn’t quite finished with the weekend of basketball. After playing Wyoming Indian and St. Stephen’s at home on Thursday and Friday they traveled to Wright on Saturday.

Destiny Sage found tough going against Shoshoni’s Megan Harris – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Shoshoni 19 15 19 16 – 69

St. Stephen’s 8 11 2 4 – 25

Shoshoni – Jerikah Huelle 2 1-1 5, Brenna Metzler 2-2 2, Sonja Post 3 (2) 2-4 14, Morgan Donelson 1 0-0 2, Hailey Donelson 10 (1) 1-3 24, Megan Harris 3 0-0 6, E Walters 2-2 2, Tania St. Clair 5 4-5 14. Totals 24 (3) 12-17 69

St. Stephen’s – Shaydessa Gardner 1 0-0 2, Camyn Williams 1 1-2 3, Madison Ridgley (1) 0-0 3, Kenya Rhodes 3 0-0 6, Destiny Sage 2 0-0 4, Faylyn Ridgley 3 1-1 7. Totals 10 (1) 2-3 25