Jo-Ann Bowman

Jo-Ann Kathleen Bowman, age 82, died on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the SageWest Health Center in Riverton, Wyoming.

Jo-Ann Kathleen Neville was born on December 25, 1940, in Los Angeles, California, to Mary Kathleen Neville and Joseph Neville. She lived in California for many years as a Substance Abuse Counselor.

Jo-Ann Kathleen Bowman was a loving mother, grandma, and GG to her beautiful family. She is survived by her three daughters, Diana Pence (Fred), Jackie Hart Dickinson, and Patti White (John). Her grandchildren, are Kevin Batchelor (Julie), Tyler Batchelor (Adrienne), Justin Kniesel, Ashlee Sinclair (Trek), Shelby Adkins (Jake), Sam Pence (Dallis), and Kaylee Dickinson (Blake). Including her twelve great-grandchildren.

