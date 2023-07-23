It’s a Barbie World

Randy Tucker
Amron Stevens, Mary Stevens, Ellie Stevens, Susie Abernathy, Kindzi Conilogue, Susie Conillogue and Colleen Conilgue struck Barbie poses before the Barbie movie at the Gem Theatre - h/t Randy Tucker

A largely female crowd attended the opening of “Barbie” at the Gem Theater in Riverton. Many dressed up for the occasion.

Susie Abernathy, Susie Conilogue, Amron Stevens, Ellie Stevens, Kinzi Conilogue, Mary Stevens and Colleen Conilogue dressed in pink for the Riverton premier of “Barbie” h/t Randy Tucker
