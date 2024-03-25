In loving memory, William “Beetle” Bailey

William(Bill) John “Beetle” Bailey, 71 of Lander WY, passed away March 14, 2024 after a short illness in Casper WY. Bill was born January 13, 1953, to Guy and Marguerite (Hetrick) Bailey in Lima, Ohio. He was the fourth of five children born to the Baileys.

Bill graduated from Lima Senior High in 1972. Borrowing money from his mother he purchased his first motorcycle. This is when his love for Harley Davidson and the life style began and his nickname “Beetle” came about. Throughout the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s he traveled over the road throughout the United States on his Harley, from Ohio to Wyoming, from Sturgis to Arizona, from Yellowstone Park to California, North and South on HWY 101 on the west coast to Route 66 and finding roads off the beaten path in the South and Mexico. Gathering Harley Davidson memorabilia and t-shirts from nearly all states across the country. He was asked recently if he was a Hell’s Angel or Biker gang member anytime in his life he laughed and said “I’m a Lover not a fighter” His ‘Free-Bird” lifestyle took him wherever he wanted to go with no attachments. Oh, but he loved the Ladies, his Chicks! Stories told by his laid back demeanor invited you along on his journey of life, leaving you to want a carefree life that he led. As a simple man he would say “Wow Man” and “That’s Cool” further showing his free-bird biker style of life.

He was a mechanic by trade, having worked for AT&T, Penske and several other fleet vehicle companies where he maintained their fleet vehicles and made oad worthy.

His love for warmer climates brought him to reside in Arizona in the 80’s and then on to California for most of his adult life. Reluctantly, he moved to Wyoming in the April of 2021 due to failing health. His goal was to ride his Easy Ride Harley one more time to Yellowstone, his beautiful baby blue Bike.

He is preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Brothers Larry and Kenny Bailey, Brothers- in-Law Dan Shively, Jim Hime, Sister-in-Law Nancy Bailey and Niece Camille Shively.

He is survived by long-time companion Sharon Ruth of California, sisters Connie Hime of Lander and Pam Sinica of Lima Ohio, Nieces Amy Reed of Lander, Kristen Sinica of Lima, Ohio, Nephews, Dan Shively II of Texas, Andy Shively of Cheyenne, Aaron Sinica of Cincinnati, Ohio and Ken Bailey of Belle Center, Ohio, numerous great nieces and nephews and the many Biker friends and family he met and cherished along the way.

In lieu of flowers and cards and as he lived, throw caution to the wind, find the perfect flat rock and skip as many times as you can in the water, and take new roads just to see where they go. He will be missed by many.

