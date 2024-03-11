In loving memory, Wanda Kay Posey

Wanda Kay Posey, 59, of Riverton, WY died on March 6, 2024 at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at Bluesky Hall in Ethete, WY.

A wake will take place at 6:00 P.M. and go until 9:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at Bluesky Hall in Ethete, WY. The wake will resume into an all-night wake at the Goodman Residence (1613 17 Mile Rd) from 9:00 P.M. until early the next morning.

Wanda Kay Posey was born on May 26, 1964 to Richard Leroy Lonedog Sr. and Rose Caldwell in Riverton, WY.

She worked for 25+ years in various roles for both tribes on the Wind River Reservation.

She was known to enjoy going to the casino, nuggets, arts & crafts, the Denver Broncos, and the WWF (The Rock & Mick Foley), collecting rocks, and shopping. She loved coffee and spending time with her friends, family, and especially her grandkids. She had a great heart and would help anyone in need. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

Wanda was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Wallowingbull; father, Louis Meeks; natural father, Richard Lonedog; brother, Louis Meeks Jr.; niece, Jenice Meeks; grandsons, Derrick Meeks Jr., and Jacob Meeks; adopted sister, Cheryl Redhouse; and adopted mother, Doris Posey as well as other members of the Meeks family.

Survivors include her son, Alex (Abigail) Posey; grandsons, Kanyelle and Trayton Posey; nephews, Devin, Derrick, and Louis Meeks III; sisters, Geraldine Perry, Arlene and Liz Goodman; brothers, Charles Lonedog, and Hollis Weeks;Melvena Quiver, Cathy Shakespeare, Maria Deale, Mary Lonedog, Cindy Washakie, the Brown Family, the Lonebear Family, the Meeks Family, the Hanway Family, the Posey Family, and the Blackburn family.

Interment will take place at Chief Washakie Cemetery following the funeral service.

Please sign the online guestbook at: hudsonsfh.com