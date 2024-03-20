In loving memory, Virginia V. Hiwalker Ferris

Virginia V. Hiwalker Ferris, 84, (Mo’eha’e – Elk Woman) passed away at her home surrounded by her family on March 16, 2024. Virginia was born on March 18, 1939, to Helen Kinzel Hiwalker and George Hiwalker Sr in Lame Deer, Montana. She was a member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe.

A Traditional Service and wake will be held at the family residence on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 5 pm, with Boyd Lopez officiating. A church service will be held on Monday, March 23, 2024, at the Shoshone Episcopal Mission in Fort Washakie at 10 am, with Reverend Roxanne Friday officiating. Cremation will take place and burial will be on June 8, 2024, in Lame Deer, Montana.

Virginia attended schools in Lame Deer, Ashland, and Colstrip, Montana. She graduated from Colstrip High School in 1957. In 1962 she moved to Fort Washakie, Wyoming where she met and married Herman Ferris Sr. They were married for 30 years, as Herman passed in 1994.

Beginning in 1959 Virginia began her employment with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the State of Wyoming, the Shoshone & Arapahoe Tribes, Wyoming Indian High School, and Indian Health Service. In 1994 she retired from the Federal Government. She received 11 service awards while working at Indian Health Service, which included Employee of the Month, Outstanding Performance, Area Directors Citation, and Sustained Superior Performance. Virginia was recognized for her IHS accomplishments at a banquet in Washington DC in 1992.

In 2000 Virginia came out of retirement to work as a grandparent mentor for FCSD #14 & FCSD #21. She re-retired in 2014.

Virginia enjoyed reading, sewing, and making quilts and pillowcases for her loved ones, watching her grandchildren’s athletic events, taking rides and going to town, and watching Gunsmoke, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy.

Virginia was known for her sense of humor, generosity, and kind spirit, which she inherited from her Grandmother Belle Highwalking.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sisters Rose LaFrainier and Pat Hossner, and brothers George Hiwalker Jr, Weaver Hiwalker, Cleveland Hiwalker, and Hank Hiwalker.

She is survived by her children Gordon (Donna), Herman Jr (Jennie), Michelle (Johnny), Kyle (Shawnita), and adopted son Dion Emelia from Napa, California. Her beloved grandchildren Craig Ferris, Michael Hiwalker, Reland Hiwalker, Jayson Highwalking, Jaden Ferris, William Ferris, Angelique Weed, Aaron Ferris, Kale Ferris, Darron Ferris, Tahnee Ferris, 20 great–grandchildren, many others that called her Gramma, sister, auntie and friend and her special four-legged companion Bullseye. She is also survived by her brother, Floyd Hiwalker, and her uncle Oscar Kinzel both from Lame Deer, Montana.

