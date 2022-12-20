In loving memory, Virginia K. “Ginny” Isabell

Virginia K. Isabell “Ginny”, 80, lifetime resident of Lander died December 14, 2022.

Ginny is survived by Kim Farley, Daughter and Son in law John Farley and Cully Goehring her son, her grandchildren Jeremy & Jen Farley and Chris Farley and great granddaughter Maya Jo Farley.

Mike Larsen , Brother and Jeanie Larsen, sister-in-law, many nieces and nephews and her wonder dog Cooper.

Preceded in death by Quinten Larsen, Father and Marian Larsen, Mother.

Siblings Jerry Lee White, Marilyn McDonald and Georgia Presgrove.

Ginny worked for 65 years in Advertising, Lander Radio, The Lander Journal and a TV station in Cheyenne

The last 5 years she worked at the Lander Pioneer Museum . She enjoyed sharing the history of Lander to visitors from all around the country and was very proud of her hometown.

She loved going to the Red desert looking for the wild horses. Ginny collected rocks from all over Wyoming. She enjoyed time spent with her many friends.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring in Lander, Wyoming. Ginny was very loved and will be greatly missed.