In loving memory, Vincent Hurtado

Military graveside rites for Vincent Teton Hurtado, 80, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 14, 2023 at Mountain View Cemetery. He passed away on January 21, 2023 in Arizona.

Vincent was born on August 8, 1942, son of Lee and Echo (Gove) Hurtado in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Although Vincent grew up on the Wind River Indian Reservation, he graduated from Thermopolis High School.

Mr. Hurtado honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1961 until 1965. Following his military career, Vincent worked on the Wind River Indian Reservation as a police officer before transferring to Tucson, Arizona, where he worked as a detective until his retirement.

Vincent loved anything to do with classic cars and the Navy. He was a good guy that will be missed dearly.

Survivors include his wife, Nona Hurtado of Tucson, AZ; brothers, Terry (Priscilla) Shadden of CO, Videll (Kimmie) Shadden of Riverton, WY and Jay (JoAnne) Shadden of NV; sister, Twylla (Joe) Butner of Pinedale, WY.

Mr. Hurtado was preceded in death by his parents.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com

Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monuments.