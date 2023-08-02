In loving memory, Vernon Hill Sr.

Vernon Hill Sr. 74 passed away July 31st, 2023 surrounded by family. A wake will be held at the family home 33 Tappay Lane Ft. Washakie, Wyoming on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 6pm. Funeral will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Eastern Shoshone Boys and Girls Club in Fort Washakie at 10am. Burial will be at Sacajawea Cemetery followed by a feast at the Boys and Girls Club.

Vernon Hill, Sr. served the Shoshone Tribe for several years. Hill was a rancher in Fort Washakie, where he was born and raised. He was first elected to the Shoshone Business Council in 1992 and went on to serve as Chairman as recently as 2021. That was his sixth term on the SBC. He also served as Vice-Chairman in the past.

Hill devoted the majority of his adult life working for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe in a variety of capacities. Hill was also the Homeland Security coordinator for the Shoshone Tribe and State of Wyoming.

Hill attended Billings Business College and studied Accounting and Business Administration. In the past, the Shoshone Tribe employed him as their Recreation Director, Economic Development Planner, and Tribal Employment Rights Ordinance (TERO) Director. He also assisted the Tribe in grant writing and served on the Eastern Shoshone Housing Authority Board and Credit Committee. In addition, he served as a board member for the Fort Washakie School District as well as the Wind River Tribal College.

He is survived by his wife Caroline. Sons Vernon Hill Jr. (Kayla), James Hill Sr. (Alicia), Earl Hill, Lloyd Jenkins. Daughter Emily Underwood (Pete). Brothers Darrell Ferris, Meldon Hill, David Ferris Sr. Good friend Ivan Posey, Son/nephews Wilfred Ferris III, Dwight Ferris, Kevin Ferris, Herman Ferris, David Ferris Jr., Edwin St. Clair, Neil St. Clair Shawn Pat Ferris, Rick Ferris, Guy St. Clair, Willis St. Clair, Grant St. Clair, Winston Jorgenson, Edgar Jorgenson, Preston Jorgenson, Buddha Jorgenson, Finn Jorgenson, Loydene Hill, Donnie Ferris. Daughter/nieces Barbara Mireau, Joanna Ferris-Smith, Illa St. Clair, Gladys St. Clair, Shelly Friday, Kari St. Clair, Robin St. Clair, Andrea St. Clair, Rozeanne Jorgenson, Sammi Jo Ferris, Deanna Ferris, Jessica Ferris.

Grandchildren Xavier Hill, Emerson Hill, James Hill Jr.,Quentin Hill, Eliana Underwood, Martin Underwood IV, Marley Underwood, Marston Underwood, Marcia Underwood, Melanie Hill, Lloyd Jenkins Jr., Angelo Jenkins, Natane Jenkins, Shane Brown, Nicole Brown, Neil Ferris, Morning Rae Ferris, Kevin Ferris Jr. Kenneth Ferris, Ransom Ferris, Ronnie Ferris, Shaun Smith, Darrell Smith, Vernon Smith, Darron Ferris, Kale Ferris, Moreau Jorgenson, Zachary Jorgenson, Kyle Ferris, William Ferris. Families of St. Clair, Hill, Jorgenson, and Ferris.

He was preceded in death by parents Gladys St. Clair-Ferris-Hill, Don Hill, Sister Tarita Jorgenson, Teola St. Clair, Illa St. Clair. Brothers Wilfred Ferris Jr., Bundy Ferris, Edwin St. Clair Sr., Kenneth Jorgenson, Leland St. Clair, Arvin Jorgenson, Richard Ferris Sr. Delmer Haukaas, Bennie Tillman, Raymond Ferris Sr. Daughter Babygirl Hill, Sons Thurlo Tidzump and Chato Lyday.