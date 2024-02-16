In loving memory, Sandra Louise Gould Osborne

Sandra Louise Gould Osborne, “Sandi”, was born on July 10th, 1948 to Thomas Nightwalker and Ora Mae (Gould) Whiteplume in Canton, Oklahoma and passed on February 14, 2024.

Funeral Services will take place on Sunday, February 18th, 2024 at the family residence 105 Ethete Road, Fort Washakie, WY) at 7pm. Morning services will take place at the family residence at 10 am, Monday, February 19th, 2024 with final resting at Whiteplume Cemetery, Ethete, WY.

Sandra was raised by her maternal grandparents Perry and Gertrude Gould in Canton, Oklahoma until she was a teenager. She attended schools in Canton & Longdale, Oklahoma. She then later moved to Wyoming and met her husband Floyd Osborne and married him at the age of 17. Sandra loved being with her family & friends, she spent most of her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 68 years, Floyd Osborne; children, Tom (Laura) and Barbara Joan Osborne; grandchildren, Tasha Osborne, Shawnita Osborne, Colton Osborne, Zac Osborne, Jeston Edmo and Clay Osborne; great-grandchildren, Tristen Osborne, Mason Osborne, Rylan Osborne, Tanner & Akeila Shakespeare, Vanessa Edmo, Kinsley Mae SunRhodes, Arena and Zaya Osborne; brothers, William “Bill” Whiteplume, Robin Whiteplume, Keith Whiteplume and Jim Gould; sisters, Venita “Sue” Petsch, Ricki (Lambert) Martinez, Pauline John, Paula (Ridge) Brown; special aunty sister, Myrtle (Don) Closson; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends whom she held close to her heart.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Perry and Gertrude Gould; mother, Ora Mae (Gould) Whiteplume; father, Thomas Nightwalker; stepfather, Jule Whiteplume Sr.; infant children, Douglas Lawrence Osborne & Roland James Osborne; brothers, Tommy Wayne Nightwalker, Teddy Whiteplume, Jule “Smokie” Whiteplume Jr.; sister, Katherine Jean Whiteplume Noisy Hawk; grandsons, Shilo TwoBulls & Xavier James; great-grandson, Jaylin Rae Garza; adopted son, Ryan McLeod; sister-in-law, Saudra Lee Osborne Todd; aunt, Daisy Mae Gould Green; & cousin, Myra Green.

