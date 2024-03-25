In loving memory, Richard S. Parker

Richard S. Parker; AKA Dick Parker 75 of Lander, Wy died on March 19, 2024 at his home in Lander, Wy. Dick Parker was born on August 12, 1948 to Richard and Barbara Parker in Lander, WY.

Dick graduated from Lander Valley High School in 1966. He worked at the US Steel mine in Atlantic City, WY until it shut down, worked at the Lander Mills, and worked for Larry Miller of the Cross Mill Iron Ranch in Dubois, WY for many, many years and he retired from the BNB Lounge as the Owner Operator in 2019. He loved working in his big yard, camping, hunting, fishing, going to the mountains with his 4-wheeler, going to the Fremont County Fair and watching is grandkids show their fair animals and he loved to play in the yard with his dogs Abby and Bo.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Barbara Parker, brother Tom Parker, and late wife Carol Lee Parker (Ridgeway).

He is survived by his wife Susan Parker, sister Verna Jo Parker of Lander and her son Preston Parker (Rachel) sister in-law Linda Parker and sons Jerrod Parker (Mandy) and Ryan Parker of Casper, daughter Bradi Huelle of Riverton, (Matthew) Jason, Parker, Madisyn, son Shawn Parker of New Mexico (Stephanie) Ehric, Conner, daughter Jessica Black, of Iowa, Cooper and Evvie Joe, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his best friend Dave Van Fleet.

No services will be had at this time.

Memorial contributions may be mailed directly to: Lander Elks Lodge #2317 492 Lincoln St. Lander, Wy 82520.

