In loving memory, Reese Craig Richard Ager

Reese Craig Richard Ager was born 7/30/2001 in Dover, New Hampshire. He traveled cross country with his family to set up a new life in Lander, Wyoming in September of 2012. He lived with his family until the age of 18, upon which following some major medical issues he took up residence with CES’s Vance house, where he had lived the past four years.

Always an adventurer and eager to come and go anywhere, Reese was just happy to live in the moment. In his many hospitalizations from various issues, until the last trial, he always bounced back despite the odds, and you always had a barometer for measuring his healing success as soon as he started reaching for and playing with his toys again.

He was simply a love and joy to be around. He loved engaging people and being engaged by people. The biggest game that he initiated was to grab peoples’ hands and direct them to the top of his head so he could get noogie rubs and scalp messages. He loved being engaged in peekaboos, tug-of-wars with blankets and sheets, and mock plays of taking his toy so that he would scream, holler, laugh and flail his arms to get the toy back!

Reese was predeceased in death by his father Richard Ager, Grandparents Anna & Richard Ager, Grandparents Robert & Linda Meyer. He is survived by his mother Renee Meyer, brother Robert Ager, Aunts Donna Ager (Keith McLellan), Sheila Ager and Patty Theriault-Binney (Ray Theriault), and Uncles Andrew Ager (Suzanne Bassett), and Graham Scott Meyer; Great Uncle Harry Heitner, and Great Uncle Larry and Aunt Joyce Heitner, and by all his first paternal first cousins Colin, Anna-Kate, James, Matthew, Anna-Marie, and Robin, and second cousin Andrena Teed (Nigel Rollo), and by maternal first cousins Graham & Devin (Mother Jan Meyer), Spencer, Tate & Sabra (Mother Bernadette Fuerth) and Montreal cousins Heidi & Howard Bakerman and family.

A very special thanks to the staff of CES, the clients of CES, his teachers, therapists, case managers, paras, doctors, nurses and all other caregivers who often worked as a team to give Reese the best life possible.

A memorial and Celebration of Life service will be held at the Chapel of Mount Hope (Hudson’s Funeral Home) on Friday, August 18th, 2023 @ 10am.

Please mail all memorial contributions to Community Entry Services (CES), 177 N 3rd St, Lander, WY 82520.

Please sign the online guestbook at: hudsonsfh.com