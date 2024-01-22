More

    In loving memory, Minnie Ellen Etter

    Obituaries

    Minnie Ellen Etter, 91, of Lander, Wyoming died at her home on January 18, 2024.

    Minnie is preceded in death by her husband, two children, and 1 great-grandson.

    She is survived by 5 children, 19 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and 26 great-great grandchildren.

    A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the Chapel of Mount Hope (Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Dr., Lander, Wyoming 82520).

    A visitation will be held before services at 9:00 A.M., Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the Chapel of Mount Hope (Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Dr., Lander, Wyoming 82520).

