    In loving memory, Loydene “Louie” Hill

    Obituaries
    Loydene “ Louie” Hill
    Sunrise: October 21, 1958 Lander, Wyoming
    Sunset: March 15, 2024 Fort Washakie, Wyoming

    Loydene “Louie” Hill, was born October 21, 1958, in Lander, WY at Bishop Randall Hospital
    To Milton Eli and Ella (Perry) Hill. The youngest of 6 children.
    He attended Ft Washakie school from Elementary to Jr High, then Lander Valley High School.
    Graduated LVHS Class of 1977
    Attended and graduated from Community College of Welding – Denver, CO
    Returned to the Wind River Reservation, worked at Shoshone Enterprise for a couple years,
    Was employed with the Wind River Police Department from 1979- 1989, attending Police Academy at Artesia, NM in 1986.
    He later worked with Irrigation and Facilities with the Bureau of Indian Affairs , later leaving to work at the Ft. Washakie Schools, 2004 until he retired November 1, 2023.
    He sat on the Eastern Shoshone Housing Authority Housing Board for a term.
    Loydene married his wife, Denise December 21,1983. They recently celebrated their 40th Anniversary in December 2023.
    Loydene is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Denise.
    His Children:
    Loleta (Truman)Trosper, Courtney Hill, William (Kianna) Hill, Sammi (Doobie) Ware, Mary Hill, Neta Hill, Juan Stevens, Brandi Homack Hamilton.
    Grandchildren:
    Jace Jim, Inila’le Ware, Zayin Hill, Jaeli Hill, Tommy Trosper, Aiden Trosper, Angel Trosper, Olivia Trosper, Tristen Willow, Walks On Hill, Baby Eli Hill, Elizabeth Potter, Bean Hill, Ema’leigha, Wallace Hill, Jr

    Surviving aunties:
    Aoah Side: Rose Wadda, Mary Jane Goggles
    Perry Side: Joanna Ina Tillman
    His very special sister, Evangeline “Angie” McGill
    Adopted brother Donovan (Lori) Archambault and family

    Numerous brothers, sisters, and family members.
    Families: Hill, Perry, Aoah, Tillman, Ferris, St. Clair, Bianas, Salway

    Loydene was proceeded in death by his Parents, Father: Milton “Grandpa Eli” Hill, Mother: Ella Perry Hill.
    Siblings:
    Hermus Hill, Virgil Hill, Minerva Archuleta, (Ken Archuleta, Juanda Archuleta) , Sheldon Fred Hill, Alta Hill.
    Maternal Grandparents:
    Ben & Effie Perry
    Paternal Grandparents:
    Wallace St. Clair & Mary Addison

    Maternal family members: Paternal family members:
    Alvina Pierre Winona (Nathan) Genereaux Richard Ferris, Sr
    Stacia Pandoah Orbana (Duane) Cady Ben Tillman
    Evelyn Perry Delores Faye Thayer Bundy Ferris
    Sally Alvarez Nadine McGill Ed St. Clair, Sr
    Otis Perry Sara Aoah Vernon Hill, Sr
    Alberta Roberts Dexter Aoah, Sr Raymond Ferris
    Willis “Weasel” Mann Nelda Aoah Edgar St. Clair
    Avery Perry Cleo Thunderhawk Arvin Jorgenson
    Arlis “Deano” Perry Marisa Kane Darwin St. Clair, Sr
    Eric “Ricky Joe” Perry Elliott McGill Richard Ferris, Jr
    Alphonse “Poncho” Perry Hermus Wallowing Bull Ben Lee Ferris
    Vernon Tillman Carlos Bianas Preston Ferris
    Neiman Tillman Alex Bianas Herman St. Clair
    Gina Alvarez Whiteplume Hector Aoah Brian St. Clair
    Elmo Perry Ellen Serawop
    Jeremy Perry Glenda (JT) Trosper
    Rikki Jo Harris Marlis Cady
    Kenny Snipe

    Loydene loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren, making sure he was available to pick him his grandchildren from school, terrorizing his children, during Covid watching his granddaughter play basketball on live feed and NFHS, going to the Casino, he loved his Lander Tigers….
    And singing his beloved Sundance songs.

    The Eastern Shoshone Tribe lost a very knowledgeable man, gifted with the ability of carrying on the songs of the tribe. He never said No when he was asked to help, rather it was for a family funeral, or a social event, and his favorite, singing for the Dancers in the Sundance, Both the Shoshone and the Arapaho Sundances
    He would camp to make sure that someone was there to sing for the Sunrise services, knocking on the windows/tents of others camped to help him.
    He was a Songbook.

    In our time of grief if we forgot or left anyone out, please forgive us. Loydene loved all his family and friends.

