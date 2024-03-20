In loving memory, Loydene Hill

Loydene “ Louie” Hill
Sunrise: October 21, 1958 Lander, Wyoming
Sunset: March 15, 2024 Fort Washakie, Wyoming
Loydene “Louie” Hill, was born October 21, 1958, in Lander, WY at Bishop Randall Hospital
To Milton Eli and Ella (Perry) Hill. The youngest of 6 children.
He attended Ft Washakie school from Elementary to Jr High, then Lander Valley High School.
Graduated LVHS Class of 1977
Attended and graduated from Community College of Welding – Denver, CO
Returned to the Wind River Reservation, worked at Shoshone Enterprise for a couple years,
Was employed with the Wind River Police Department from 1979- 1989, attending Police Academy at Artesia, NM in 1986.
He later worked with Irrigation and Facilities with the Bureau of Indian Affairs , later leaving to work at the Ft. Washakie Schools, 2004 until he retired November 1, 2023.
He sat on the Eastern Shoshone Housing Authority Housing Board for a term.
Loydene married his wife, Denise December 21,1983. They recently celebrated their 40th Anniversary in December 2023.
Loydene is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Denise.
His Children:
Loleta (Truman)Trosper, Courtney Hill, William (Kianna) Hill, Sammi (Doobie) Ware, Mary Hill, Neta Hill, Juan Stevens, Brandi Homack Hamilton.
Grandchildren:
Jace Jim, Inila’le Ware, Zayin Hill, Jaeli Hill, Tommy Trosper, Aiden Trosper, Angel Trosper, Olivia Trosper, Tristen Willow, Walks On Hill, Baby Eli Hill, Elizabeth Potter, Bean Hill, Ema’leigha, Wallace Hill, Jr
Surviving aunties:
Aoah Side: Rose Wadda, Mary Jane Goggles
Perry Side: Joanna Ina Tillman
His very special sister, Evangeline “Angie” McGill
Adopted brother Donovan (Lori) Archambault and family
Numerous brothers, sisters, and family members.
Families: Hill, Perry, Aoah, Tillman, Ferris, St. Clair, Bianas, Salway
Loydene was proceeded in death by his Parents, Father: Milton “Grandpa Eli” Hill, Mother: Ella Perry Hill.
Siblings:
Hermus Hill, Virgil Hill, Minerva Archuleta, (Ken Archuleta, Juanda Archuleta) , Sheldon Fred Hill, Alta Hill.
Maternal Grandparents:
Ben & Effie Perry
Paternal Grandparents:
Wallace St. Clair & Mary Addison
Maternal family members: Paternal family members:
Alvina Pierre Winona (Nathan) Genereaux Richard Ferris, Sr
Stacia Pandoah Orbana (Duane) Cady Ben Tillman
Evelyn Perry Delores Faye Thayer Bundy Ferris
Sally Alvarez Nadine McGill Ed St. Clair, Sr
Otis Perry Sara Aoah Vernon Hill, Sr
Alberta Roberts Dexter Aoah, Sr Raymond Ferris
Willis “Weasel” Mann Nelda Aoah Edgar St. Clair
Avery Perry Cleo Thunderhawk Arvin Jorgenson
Arlis “Deano” Perry Marisa Kane Darwin St. Clair, Sr
Eric “Ricky Joe” Perry Elliott McGill Richard Ferris, Jr
Alphonse “Poncho” Perry Hermus Wallowing Bull Ben Lee Ferris
Vernon Tillman Carlos Bianas Preston Ferris
Neiman Tillman Alex Bianas Herman St. Clair
Gina Alvarez Whiteplume Hector Aoah Brian St. Clair
Elmo Perry Ellen Serawop
Jeremy Perry Glenda (JT) Trosper
Rikki Jo Harris Marlis Cady
Kenny Snipe
Loydene loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren, making sure he was available to pick him his grandchildren from school, terrorizing his children, during Covid watching his granddaughter play basketball on live feed and NFHS, going to the Casino, he loved his Lander Tigers….
And singing his beloved Sundance songs.
The Eastern Shoshone Tribe lost a very knowledgeable man, gifted with the ability of carrying on the songs of the tribe. He never said No when he was asked to help, rather it was for a family funeral, or a social event, and his favorite, singing for the Dancers in the Sundance, Both the Shoshone and the Arapaho Sundances
He would camp to make sure that someone was there to sing for the Sunrise services, knocking on the windows/tents of others camped to help him.
He was a Songbook.
In our time of grief if we forgot or left anyone out, please forgive us. Loydene loved all his family and friends.
Wake: Thursday, March 21,2024 @ 6:00 pm
Hill residence 351 Old Wind River Highway
TT Tillman – officiating
Sunrise Services: Friday, March 22, 2024 @ Hills Residence
351 Old Wind River Highway
Funeral: Friday, March 22, 2024 @ 2:00 pm
Hills Residence 351 Old Wind River Highway
TT Tillman – officiating
Internment: Wind Dancer Funeral Home Cemetery
Feast & Giveaway: Following graveside services
Eastern Shoshone Boys & Girls Club