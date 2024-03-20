In loving memory, Loydene Hill

Loydene “ Louie” Hill

Sunrise: October 21, 1958 Lander, Wyoming

Sunset: March 15, 2024 Fort Washakie, Wyoming

Loydene “Louie” Hill, was born October 21, 1958, in Lander, WY at Bishop Randall Hospital

To Milton Eli and Ella (Perry) Hill. The youngest of 6 children.

He attended Ft Washakie school from Elementary to Jr High, then Lander Valley High School.

Graduated LVHS Class of 1977

Attended and graduated from Community College of Welding – Denver, CO

Returned to the Wind River Reservation, worked at Shoshone Enterprise for a couple years,

Was employed with the Wind River Police Department from 1979- 1989, attending Police Academy at Artesia, NM in 1986.

He later worked with Irrigation and Facilities with the Bureau of Indian Affairs , later leaving to work at the Ft. Washakie Schools, 2004 until he retired November 1, 2023.

He sat on the Eastern Shoshone Housing Authority Housing Board for a term.

Loydene married his wife, Denise December 21,1983. They recently celebrated their 40th Anniversary in December 2023.

Loydene is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Denise.

His Children:

Loleta (Truman)Trosper, Courtney Hill, William (Kianna) Hill, Sammi (Doobie) Ware, Mary Hill, Neta Hill, Juan Stevens, Brandi Homack Hamilton.

Grandchildren:

Jace Jim, Inila’le Ware, Zayin Hill, Jaeli Hill, Tommy Trosper, Aiden Trosper, Angel Trosper, Olivia Trosper, Tristen Willow, Walks On Hill, Baby Eli Hill, Elizabeth Potter, Bean Hill, Ema’leigha, Wallace Hill, Jr

Surviving aunties:

Aoah Side: Rose Wadda, Mary Jane Goggles

Perry Side: Joanna Ina Tillman

His very special sister, Evangeline “Angie” McGill

Adopted brother Donovan (Lori) Archambault and family

Numerous brothers, sisters, and family members.

Families: Hill, Perry, Aoah, Tillman, Ferris, St. Clair, Bianas, Salway

Loydene was proceeded in death by his Parents, Father: Milton “Grandpa Eli” Hill, Mother: Ella Perry Hill.

Siblings:

Hermus Hill, Virgil Hill, Minerva Archuleta, (Ken Archuleta, Juanda Archuleta) , Sheldon Fred Hill, Alta Hill.

Maternal Grandparents:

Ben & Effie Perry

Paternal Grandparents:

Wallace St. Clair & Mary Addison

Maternal family members: Paternal family members:

Alvina Pierre Winona (Nathan) Genereaux Richard Ferris, Sr

Stacia Pandoah Orbana (Duane) Cady Ben Tillman

Evelyn Perry Delores Faye Thayer Bundy Ferris

Sally Alvarez Nadine McGill Ed St. Clair, Sr

Otis Perry Sara Aoah Vernon Hill, Sr

Alberta Roberts Dexter Aoah, Sr Raymond Ferris

Willis “Weasel” Mann Nelda Aoah Edgar St. Clair

Avery Perry Cleo Thunderhawk Arvin Jorgenson

Arlis “Deano” Perry Marisa Kane Darwin St. Clair, Sr

Eric “Ricky Joe” Perry Elliott McGill Richard Ferris, Jr

Alphonse “Poncho” Perry Hermus Wallowing Bull Ben Lee Ferris

Vernon Tillman Carlos Bianas Preston Ferris

Neiman Tillman Alex Bianas Herman St. Clair

Gina Alvarez Whiteplume Hector Aoah Brian St. Clair

Elmo Perry Ellen Serawop

Jeremy Perry Glenda (JT) Trosper

Rikki Jo Harris Marlis Cady

Kenny Snipe

Loydene loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren, making sure he was available to pick him his grandchildren from school, terrorizing his children, during Covid watching his granddaughter play basketball on live feed and NFHS, going to the Casino, he loved his Lander Tigers….

And singing his beloved Sundance songs.

The Eastern Shoshone Tribe lost a very knowledgeable man, gifted with the ability of carrying on the songs of the tribe. He never said No when he was asked to help, rather it was for a family funeral, or a social event, and his favorite, singing for the Dancers in the Sundance, Both the Shoshone and the Arapaho Sundances

He would camp to make sure that someone was there to sing for the Sunrise services, knocking on the windows/tents of others camped to help him.

He was a Songbook.

In our time of grief if we forgot or left anyone out, please forgive us. Loydene loved all his family and friends.

Wake: Thursday, March 21,2024 @ 6:00 pm

Hill residence 351 Old Wind River Highway

TT Tillman – officiating

Sunrise Services: Friday, March 22, 2024 @ Hills Residence

351 Old Wind River Highway

Funeral: Friday, March 22, 2024 @ 2:00 pm

Hills Residence 351 Old Wind River Highway

TT Tillman – officiating

Internment: Wind Dancer Funeral Home Cemetery

Feast & Giveaway: Following graveside services

Eastern Shoshone Boys & Girls Club