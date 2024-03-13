In loving memory, Leah Aragon

Leah Aragon was born on December 18th, 1936 to Tony Aragon Sr. and Leah Alice Sorrelle Evans in Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

In Leah’s early years she attended St Stephen’s as a boarding school student. She had a high school education and was a custodian for her tribe for most of her life. She was very involved in her church and attended most events. She was very patient and kind to the youth at the manor. She enjoyed taking cruises to the post office and being in the community as well as listening to her wind chimes. She had a wiener dog named Phillip whom she loved dearly. She had many great friends in her life including Frances Blackburn, who thought of Leah as a second mother, and Kelly Vasquez who took great care of her and her family. Leah unfortunately lost most of her children in her life including her daughters, Darlene and Kerry; her sons, Ivan, Shawn, and Christopher. One thing she loved to do was talk to her grandchildren, Presley and Nathan, who loved her very much. She was incredibly proud of them and loved them loudly. Leah’s personality was hard not to like, she cared deeply and always managed to make others laugh.

She is survived by her children, Lloyd “Jingles” Tillman and Zane Peche; grandchildren, Presley Heavyrunner and Nathan Ivan Market; siblings, Sylvia Dupree and Margaret Poiyer; nephews, Jason, Stacey, and David Meyers.

Leah was preceded in death by her parents, Leah Alice Sorelle Evans, and Tony Aragon Sr.; brother, Tony Aragon Jr.; children, Darlene Tillman, Shawn Aragon, Chris Aragon, and Kerry Moon; her beloved dog, Phillip (Wiener dog).

A memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, March 14th, 2024 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 626 Shoshone St. Lander, WY 82520.

