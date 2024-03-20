In loving memory, Laynell Spoonhunter

Laynell Rae Woxusei Spoonhunter went to the other camp on March 16, 2024. She was born on May 15, 1975 in Tucson, Arizona, to William J. George Spoonhunter and Lupe Martinez. She was enrolled with the Northern Arapaho Tribe, Wind River Reservation, Wyoming.

Funeral services will be held at South Lawn Funeral Home in Tucson, Arizona. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, March 25th at 6:30 PM and burial is on Tuesday, March 26th at 10:00 AM. A Prayer Service will take place on April 3, 2024 at the Spoonhunter Residence in Arapahoe, Wyoming. The time will be announced.

Laynell grew up and received her education in Tucson. She graduated from Desert View High School and attended Pima Community College and Central Wyoming College. She recently achieved her Associates degree in Business Management at Tohono O’ohdam Community College and would have received her diploma in May. It’s noted that she was very proud of her accomplishment. She made a lifelong career of caregiving.

Laynell enjoyed doing puzzle books & crosswords, cross stitching, and playing dice or cards with friends. She loved spending time with her grandson Lucas. He called her Neiwoo, Arapaho for grandmother. Laynell’s friends were near and dear to her heart and she always made time for them. She and Rebecca looked forward to going home to Wyoming each summer. Her dogs – Melody, Dominic, Blondy, and her favorite: Tiny were very loved and cared for.

Laynell is survived by her life partner, Rebecca Cross and their grandson Lucas; father, George Spoonhunter; brothers George J, Spoonhunter, Terrill S. and Kathlene Spoonhunter, John Spoonhunter, Jared Spoonhunter and Skye Willow. Her special Arizona niece Ashley Spoonhunter and children, and her nephews, TJ, Clay and Wyatt Spoonhunter also survive. Brigette and children, James and family, and Joseph and children. Ariana, Angela, Maelynn and Sheraye Spooonhunter. Jonathan, John W., Jonae, and Jameson Spoonhunter. Laynell’s Tucson family includes her uncle, Pete Martinez and aunt Clara Smedley, Martinez cousins, Adolph, Jr., Alex, Corrina, Jeff, Mark, Donna, Amy, Angie, Sara, Alec, Jr., Georgie, Alan, Barbara Jean.

Laynell has many relatives in Wyoming, including uncle, Martin Spoonhunter(Jackie), and aunts Dee Cuch, Agnes Spoonhunter Logan. Her Wyoming sisters/cousins are Leslie Spoonhunter, Jessica Guffey, Claire Spoonhunter, Erin Koester Tusell, Celia Logan and Misty Spoonhunter. Her many brothers/cousins include Spoonhunter boys, Logan boys, and White St. Clair Sr. In addition to numerous nieces and nephews, families of Spoonhunters, and Warrens.

She was preceded in passing by mother, Lupe Martinez, brothers, Jerome Spoonhunter, Anthony Medicine Cloud, Phillip Spoonhunter, Winston Spoonhunter, Jackson Sundowne Clair, Aaron Guffey, sisters Esther Spoonhunter, Cindy Shakespeare, fraternal grandparents, James and Marguerite Warren Spoonhunter, maternal grandparents Adolph and Marie Martinez, uncles Adolph Martinez, Gilbert Martinez, aunts Pat Counts and Shirley Martinez. Wyoming family who are pre-deceased are uncles Bob Spoonhunter, Ray Logan, Reuben St. Clair and aunts Marian Spoonhunter Guffey, Geraldine Shakespeare, Frances Mariko Abe, Joan Spoonhunter, Charlene Hoover, and Margaret St. Clair.

Flowers may be sent to: Funeraria del Angel South Lawn & South Lawn Cemetery 5401 South Park Ave. Tucson, Arizona 85706