In loving memory, Kerry B. Connell

Kerry B. Connell, 84, of Lander, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2023 in Billings, MT.

Kerry was born on October 7, 1939 in Casper, Wyoming to H. George and Beverly Connell. Kerry was one of 4 children. He graduated from Natrona County High School and then went on to receive his Bachelors of Science degree from the University of Wyoming. Kerry retired after 32 years of service from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

In 1963 Kerry married Marie Rucki, together they had 4 children.

Kerry was an avid hunter, a passionate fisherman and a sports fanatic.

He is survived by his wife, Marie; four children; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild; as well as many other relatives and friends.

No services at this time, a memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Newcomer Casper Chapel.

