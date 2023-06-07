In loving memory, Kenneth Roy Hebah

Kenneth Roy Hebah was born on February 6, 1981 to Roy Bigman Jr. and Cecilia Rose Hebah in Lawton, Oklahoma.

He was a CNA at Morning Star Manor and Westward Heights. He loved to cook and bead and was also very photogenic. Kenneth loved his gospel and his pets and was also a huge Selena and Mariah Carey Fan, and he enjoyed visiting his family.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his mother, Cecilia Hebah; brothers, Robert Hebah, Michael Bigman; paternal grandparents, Roy and Francis Bigman; maternal grandparents, Robert and Laura Hebah; numerous aunts, and uncles, and his precious fur baby, “Pretty”.

He is survived by his father, Roy Bigman Jr. (Sharon); sister, Francis Bigman (Gus); nieces, Kayla Bullock (MaKenna, Maya, Lliana), Dezarae Antelope (David, Redstone), Sherilynn Hebah & her four children; nephew, Tre’ Michael Pederson (Eliana, Paizlee), and his adopted mother, Angie Elliott.

An all-night wake will be held at 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at Eastern Shoshone Boys and Girls Club, Fort Washakie, WY.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 9th, 2023 at Eastern Shoshone Boys and Girls Club, Fort Washakie, WY.

