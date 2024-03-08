In loving memory, Joyce Hebah

On March 5,2024 Joyce Perry Hebah, 74, passed away at her home from a lengthy illness surrounded by loved ones. Services will be held Friday March 8, 2024 at 6:00 pm at the Shoshone Episcopal Church on Trout Creek Road in Ft. Washakie, WY. On Saturday March 9, 2024 our beloved mother will be making her way back home to Idaho to her brother Harvey Tinno’s residence at #398 Cutshalts Rd, Ft. Hall, ID where she will be viewed until she’s laid to rest on Monday March 11, 2024 at 1:00 pm at the Gibson Cemetery. Joyce was born on September 23,1949 to John Perry, Sr, and Genivieve Pandoah in Pocatello, ID. Joyce is survived by her daughters Donna Morgan and husband Harold, Jennie Hebah, Della Hebah, Neomi Hebah, Tanya Dewey, 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, sister Alta Perry, Loretta Tillman. Brothers Ronald Perry, Sr., Lee Perry, Harvey Tinno. Aunts Joanne “Ina” Tillman, Evalina Rodriguez. Joyce is proceeded in death by both parents, sisters, Wanda Kennah, Louise Jones, Della Tinno, Peggy Surrell, Marie Quanda, Berleene Tinno and Connie Tinno. Brothers John Perry, Jr., Raynard Perry, Delford Perry, Meldon Tinno, Ivan Tinno, Alden Tinno, Darrell Tinno.