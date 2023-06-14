In loving memory, John Lee Enos

John Lee Enos, 73, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming passed on May 28, 2023 in his home in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. He was born on April 11, 1950 in Fort Washakie, Wyoming to Enos “Dub” Enos and Barbara Ann Enos (Day). He grew up in Fort Washakie, Wyoming and went on to live in California, Colorado, Nevada, and Utah before fully residing back home in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. He believed in the traditional way and attended sundances in Whiterocks, Utah and locally for many years. He enjoyed big game hunting and being in the mountains. He attended college, trade school and worked in the Barrick Goldstrike Mine in Nevada. Operated heavy equipment and worked as the Oil & Gas Commissioner for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe for over 20 years. He owned and operated his pawn shop in the early years, and the Enos Mobile Home Park & T.C. Storage Units until his passing. He lived a life full of peace and gratitude. He is survived by his siblings Patricia Bergie, Glenn Enos, Danny Eagle. Children Renee Enos Reed, Antone “Tiger” Enos, Ashlee Enos, Cameron Enos, Marla Enos. Companion Tresha Nelson. Grandchildren Dale Green, Dory Green Jr, Dale Rae Green, Derrick Green, Dionne Ferris, Kinzla Enos, Dalton Enos, Chalsea Enos, Dayton Enos, Sienna Jones, Adelise Monroe and other grandchildren/great grandchildren. Nephews/Nieces Alex Eagle, Austin Eagle, Cecelia Eagle, Lindsey Eagle, Patrick Eagle, Alexis Eagle, Will Enos, Bryan Pentac, Patricia Trosper, Denyse Ute, and extended family. He is preceded in death by Enos “Dub” Enos, Barbara Ann Enos (Day), Janice Azbill, Norma Enos, Antone “Tony” Eagle, Victoria Eagle, Allan Azbill, Lydale Azbill, Marvin Azbill, Delmona Azbill, Branden Eagle, Cori Lee Enos, Eagle Boy Soaring, Soaring Red Hawk, Good Friend/Brother Greg Pacheco.