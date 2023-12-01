In loving memory, Jean Patik

Jean Patik died on November 28th with her daughter at her bedside, she was 97 years old. Jean was born in Red Lodge, Montana to Vince and Lillian Hemler. She lived in Silesia, Montana until the age of 9 when her family moved to Fort Washakie, Wyoming. She graduated from FCVHS and attended business school in Denver, Colorado. Upon returning home she worked at the hospital in Fort Washakie. At a dance she met the love of her life, Steve Patik Jr., who was playing a saxophone. Together they raised a family of five and had an open door to all the kids friends and anyone in need. Jean always had a pot of coffee ready for visitors. During their early marriage they built a beautiful home which Jean was especially proud of. Her yard, garden and flowers proved that she possessed an unbelievable green thumb. Every year she shared the over abundance with friends and the Lander Senior Center. Up until the death of her husband Jean was an avid hunter, fly fisher and one of the best cooks over an open campfire. Summers were spent roaming the mountains and plains around Lander with her husband and family. Jean was a wealth of information and history. Until her death she was sharing stories of her past and remained knowledgeable of past and current political events Locally, Nationally and World Wide. Jean is survived by her daughters Sharon Newton (Tim), Patricia Milton (Gary Zwetzig), Janelle Hahn (Dan), Grandchildren Josh Hahn, Melissa Terhune, Jeff Newton, Steve Newton, Debbie Martinez, Tracie Milton, Kelly Milton, Wendy Sparks, Jerry Woolery, Terry Woolery, Sherrie Nelson, John Woolery, David Woolery, Bobby Woolery, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Vince and Lillian Hemler, husband Steve, sister Lois Bailey, daughter Karen Hutchins, son James Michael Patik, grandsons Ryan Hahn, Myles Patik, granddaughter Karrie Fischer, great-great grandson Maddox Fischer. Funeral Services are planned for Thursday December 7th, 2023, 1:30 PM at Hudson’s Funeral Home, in the Chapel of Mount Hope. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Please sign the online guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.