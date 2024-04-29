In loving memory, Jane Dunkel

Jane Allison Dunkel, 65, passed away on April 28, 2024. She was born in Staten Island, New York on October 15, 1958, to John Austin and Judith Allison Dunkel.

Raised in Upper Arlington, Ohio, Jane was a 1976 graduate of Upper Arlington High School. She went on to Ohio University where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications.

Following her OU graduation Jane was a free-spirited adventurer. Among many other Jane-like activities she was a bicycle messenger in San Francisco and rode her bike through California to Mexico. Jane went on to earn a Master’s Degree from the University of Wyoming and began her teaching career at Central Wyoming Community College in Riverton, Wyoming, where she taught for a number of years earning multiple “Teacher Of The Year” awards.

Jane was an avid gardener and enjoyed growing, pickling, and canning her favorite vegetables and fruits. In her later years Jane moved back to Columbus and ultimately settled into a cozy house in Hideaway Hills, Ohio where she spent time gardening and riding her ATV.

Jane is survived by her beloved son Nick (Melissa) Warren, her sisters Evvie (Rick) Heilbrunn and Debbie Estelmann, her cousin Dick (Nancy) Dunkel, her aunt Beverley Dunkel, niece Leah Heilbrunn and nephews Matt Wingo, Max Heilbrunn, Adam Heilbrunn, and Alex Estelmann as well as her lifelong friend Pam McDowell whom she met in kindergarten at Tremont Elementary School. She was predeceased by her parents John and Judy, her uncle Dick Dunkel, and her cousin, Dave Dunkel.

No funeral services will be held. Her friends and family will get together at a later date for, at Jane’s request, a party where Tommy’s Pizza, White Castle hamburgers, and Charles Chips will be served.