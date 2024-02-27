In loving memory, James Drake

James (Jimmy) R. Drake

April 15, 1945 – February 16, 2023

Jimmy passed away on February 16th, 2023 in Denver Colorado after surgery for cancer at age 78.

Jimmy was born April 15th 1945 in Lander, Wy to John & Dorris (Shepardson) Drake, joining brothers Marvin & Dennis. He spent his childhood living in Sand Draw, Wy. Being a little brother.

Jimmy graduated Riverton High School in 1963. He joined the US Army October 1965 and was honorably discharged October 1971. In 1973 he married Charlotte(Charlie)Spellman-Whetham and helped raise her two daughters Tamera and Tracy which he called his own. Charlie passed on April 2003.

In 2007 he was joined by Tina Shaw & enjoyed many fun years camping, driving his Can Am side by side and raising Henry the Pug. He enjoyed hanging out with family and friends being made an honorary member of the Shaw family.

Jimmy held several jobs: meat cutter at Logan Packing, delivering beer for Peterson Distributing and welding in the machine shop at Maddux / Well Tech. He bartended at the Eagles the Elks and the VFW Post. Jimmy was currently working as a bartender at the Riverton Elks Club where he had many life long friends.

He was proud of his 54 year Elk life membership.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents John and Dorris and wife Charlie. He left behind his companion, Tina Shaw, daughters Tamara (Chris) and grandson Nick and daughter Tracy and grandaughter Sharaya. Brothers Marvin (Joy) Drake and Dennis Drake and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday March 2nd at 3:00 pm at the Riverton Elks Club with reception to follow.