In loving memory, George Martin McNeil

George Martin McNeil lost his battle with cancer at the age of 62 on April 14th, 2024 in Billings Clinic MT.

He was born on February 3rd, 1962 in Crescent City CA.

He was an enrolled member of the Karuk tribe, "The Upriver People".

As a young man he worked with his grandfather logging the Northern California redwoods. However, his passion for engines prevailed in his career choice.

George came to Lander WY, and Baldwin Creek Rental, in 2004. There he was lovingly referred to as "Greasy Feather" for his mechanical savvy and was famous for the ability to "fix anything".

His favorite pastimes were building motorcycles, restoring old vehicles and gunsmithing.

He is survived by his sons and daughters, Thomas, Nicole, Frankie, Karina, Mary Lynn, Weylin and Jeremiah, his sisters, Mary, Tish and Chris , his brother Clayton and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceeded in death by his daughter Kara, his parents, his brothers Jack and Buche and his niece Autumn.

George chose cremation. When a memorial service is planned it will be announced.

Journey well George! We will long remember your kind and caring ways.