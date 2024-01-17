In loving memory, Freddie White Davey

Fred was born on November 8, 1957, in Park City Utah. He passed away at home in Lander on Thursday, January 1 1, 2024, at the age of 66.

He grew up south of Crook’s Gap back when it was called, Home on the Range, before it was called Jeffery City. In his early years, his family lived in a mining camp in an old, abandoned schoolhouse at Crook’s Creek until they moved to Jeffey City in 1961. He grew up with two brothers and five sisters. Eventually, they moved to Lander.

Fred was a hardworking man. Always tinkering with something when he wasn’t at his regular job. In his younger years, he went to a trade school and became a painter and drywaller. He later became self-employed in his trade. He also worked for the school district as a custodian at West Elementary and then the Lander Middle School for several years before retiring. He then decided to work part-time. He was recently working as a custodian at the Ft. Washakie Post Office, which he enjoyed.

Fred was married to Kelly McKim on August 1, 1981. They had been married for 42 years. They had three children that he was very proud of, Michael, Andrew, and Amanda. Attending their sporting events is something he truly enjoyed.

He loved the outdoors: Hunting, camping, fishing, boating, 4-wheeling, planting flowers, and gardening. He also loved playing basketball, shooting hoops, bowling, and playing the dice game, Kismet. He liked working on vehicles and was good at fixing things. He loved the Raiders football team, and his favorite holiday was the 4th of July. At Christmas every year, he loved chopping down the family tee. Sometimes even as tall as 17 feet!

He always had a soft spot for animals, so we always had several throughout the years.

His wife, kids, and grandkids were the center of his world! He loved spending time with them. He always had the best sense of humor and enjoyed having barbecues.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dudley and Hazel Davey, and brother Michael

Davey, grandparents on both sides, niece Tiffany Davey, and a few aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kelly, sons Michael (Christine) Davey, Andrew

(Jennifer Fiendhold) Davey, daughter Amanda (Phillip) Lemons. Brother Skipper (Linda) Davey, Sisters; Georgene Gothard, Chris East, Sandra Davey, Tammy (Marvin

Wiggins) Davey, Mary Lou (Mark Leonhardt) Davey. Grandchildren; Quinten, Zion, Abby, Natalie and Nathan Davey, Virgil Lemons, Charlie, and Mickey Dillon. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Fred was a true family man and will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure to have had him in their lives.

A memorial service will be held at The Chapel at Mount Hope (Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520) on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 10:00 A.M.

