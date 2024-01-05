In loving memory, Fred Schroeder

Fred Schroeder went to his Heavenly home on January 3, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

Fred was born on July 14, 1943, in Galveston, TX to Fred and Edna Schroeder. He was raised in Greeley, CO, and graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1961. He then attended Colorado State College, graduating in 1966 with a degree in Education.

He married his high school sweetheart Jo Ann McKay on June 27, 1964. His passion for aviation led him away from his teaching position, becoming a pilot and flight instructor.

Fred and his family moved to Douglas, WY in 1970. He started working in the insurance business, eventually becoming a partner with the George Agency. He then transitioned into the healthcare field by becoming CEO of Converse County Memorial Hospital in 1988. In June of 2000, he attended Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, IN. In 2002, he became the Pastor of Bethel Lutheran Church in Lander, WY.

Fred is survived by his wife of 59 years Jo Ann; son Jon (Sandy) of Livingston, MT; daughter Susan (Jim) Shipley of Cheyenne, WY; son Andy (Amber) of Cody, WY; son Mark of Casper, WY; 7 grandchildren Andrea, Adam, Cailyn, Courtney, Allyson, Jack, Trey, and 2 great-grandchildren Benjamin and Lincoln; brother Dennis of Pinedale, WY; sister Jackie of LaSalle, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Lander, WY on January 12, 2024, at 11:00 am.

Memorials may be sent to Bethel Lutheran Church, 626 Shoshone, Lander, WY 82520.