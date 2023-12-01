In loving memory, Dennis Howe

Dennis Howe, long time resident of Lander, WY died on Nov 10th, 2023 at the age of 69 years old. A Navy vet who served on the USS Saratoga, he later worked as a boat mechanic and loved working on his hot rods. He was a jovial fellow who also enjoyed model cars and his forever girl, his dog BabyGirl. He is survived by a brother, sister and neice in his home state of Connecticut and his assumed son, Elijah Potter. There will be a memorial service held for Dennis in the Pinnacle room at Mamaws Kitchen on Sunday, Dec 3rd at 1:30 PM. Donations welcomed for the luncheon.

