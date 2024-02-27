In loving memory, Debra Ann Harmon

Debra Ann Harmon, 70, of Lander, Wyoming died on February 7, 2024, at home with loved ones in Lander, Wyoming.

A Celebration of Life for Debra will be held at a later date.

Debra was born on January 27, 1954, to Rod Desmond and Lucy Dora Millhollin in Lander, Wyoming

She was very active in the Women’s Bowling League and also held many jobs in Lander, Her favorite passion was cooking.

Debra always enjoyed family get-togethers during the holidays. She was very passionate when it came to her family.

Debra was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. Harmon; sister, Riki D. Cowling; mother, Lucy D. Millhollin; father, John R. Desmond.

Survivors include sons, Bruce Dempster, David Dempster, Jake Dempster, “Lynnden” Dempster, and Shane Harmon; many siblings, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.