In loving memory, Danny Kierstead

Danny Kierstead, 66, of Riverton, Wyoming, passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 10:00am Saturday, January 20, 2024 at the Davis Funeral Home, with a celebration of life immediately following at Reach Clubhouse 622. N. 8th West Street. All are welcome and encouraged to join us in celebrating his life.

Danny L. Kierstead was born March 5, 1957, in Bussac, France while his parents, Leo Jolley and Lorna Jean (Webb) were stationed at US Army Base Garrison, Bussac, France.

Danny and his family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah when he was young. Danny grew up in Salt Lake City and attended South High School. At 20 years old while driving through Riverton, Wyoming traveling to Florida, Danny stopped to visit his brother and was introduced to his future wife, Linda Ann Anderson. Danny decided to stay and the couple married on March 24th, 1979 at Sunset Park in Riverton. Together, Danny and Linda made Riverton their lifelong home raising their beloved daughter, Anna.

Advertisement

In Danny’s younger days, he was very adventurous and fearless. You could catch him skiing, hiking, rollerskating, boating, skydiving, or climbing Devil’s Tower. He wasn’t one to back down from a challenge.

He worked on the rigs and the mines until there was a downturn. He came home to become a local mechanic at Bob’s Hilltop Auto until his retirement. In retirement, Danny took on the role of property manager, owning and overseeing multiple properties in Riverton.

You could always catch Danny cruising his bicycle around the neighborhood, or relaxing with his wife Linda and their friends in the garage. We are thankful for the nightly hangouts with friends that became the heartbeat of Danny’s life. Gathered by the fire, these evenings were a testament to the bonds of friendship that defined his life. Whether engrossed in conversation, indulging in favorite shows, celebrating one of life’s big moments, or being up to playful shenanigans, the garage was a place of laughter and shared experiences. He enjoyed restoring and rebuilding cars and trucks, another activity centered around the garage. Danny filled our lives with the radiant glow of friendship, turning ordinary nights into extraordinary memories. These were all memories made with very special friends, who didn’t just stay friends, but became his family.

Danny enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter Hailey. She brought an unmatched joy to her grandpa that no one else could. He found immense pride and comfort in his daughter, Anna, who became his source of joy and solace, especially during challenging times. He loved being a dad, almost as much as he loved being a grandpa. Danny enjoyed chatting with his son-in-law, Kyle, exchanging stories about the latest car shows and the idea of working on the Cadillac together. Danny and his wife Linda were inseparable, truly carrying on a life of laughter, love, and unconditional support for each other. Together they showed an example of what love and marriage should be.

Advertisement

Danny is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda; daughter, Anna and fiancé, Kyle Barlow, and their daughter, Hailey; two brothers, Ron and wife Kristy Kierstead and Bob and Sharlene Kierstead; brother-in-law, Cec McCray, and multiple nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Lorna Kierstead; brother, Steve Kierstead; and his sisters, Marlien Taylor and Charlien McCray.

Online condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com

Advertisement

Services are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monuments.