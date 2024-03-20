In loving memory, Dale Ellison

Dale Floyd Ellison

Dale Floyd Ellison passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 4, 2024, at the age of 88.

Dale was born September 4, 1935, in Greybull, Wyoming to Claude and Clara Ellison. Growing up in Otto, Wyoming Dale was the only child of his large family to be born in a hospital. His early life in the Big Horn Basin was filled without many modern conveniences including running water and electricity. The family was quite self-sufficient however and enjoyed the outdoors and horses. The horses were successful in transporting Dale and his siblings to school, often pulling them in a wagon. Dale gained an affection for horses at an early age when one of his older brothers bought Dale his first horse for $5.

As Dale became an adult he tried a few different jobs including 5 years working the Uranium mines in the Gas Hills before finding satisfaction and success in sales beginning with the Kirby Vacuum business followed by 11 years with the Singer Company where he enjoyed success as well as meeting several people around the state. Life on the road eventually led to Dale’s career for many years as a truck driver. He covered thousands of miles and saw more of this country than ever imagined. He, fortunately, found a position in 1985 hauling Pepsi which allowed him to stay closer to home. He continued his safe driving record, as he finished out his unexpected career.

Dale spent the final two years living in Ogden, Utah with his daughter Julie and Son-in-Law Scott. He often continued to travel back to Wyoming in his beloved Lincoln Town Car.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, 2 sisters, and his wife Joyce.

Survivors include one sister-in-law, Peggie Ellison of Basin; his four children Dale Ellison Jr. of Riverton, Lonnie Ellison of Riverton, Julie Smith (Scott) of Ogden, Utah, Kevin Ellison (Denise) of Gillette; Grandchildren Dustin Ellison, Michaella Wilson (Justin), Chandra Gallegos (Jason), Carrie Stolfa (Jeremy), Aaron Schwartz (Teresa), Sharla Schwartz, Matt Smith (Katie), Michael Smith (Traci), Marshal Smith (Catie), Jessica Musser (Casey), Kayla Ellison, Kameron Ellison (Correen). And 33 Great Grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dana Lynch for her assistance in arranging a Celebration of Dale’s long life. The celebration will be held at the Riverton Elks Club on Saturday, March 30 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Dale’s friends are all welcome and encouraged to attend. Light lunch and refreshments will be available.

Private graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery.