In loving memory, Billy Edward Mills Sr.

Billy Edward Mills Sr. of Lander, Wyoming, at the age of 74, went to Heaven on March 2, 2024.

Billy Mills was born on January 18, 1950, to Marion and Marie Mills. He was preceded in death by both his parents, his brother Earl and his wife Sue, his sister Beverly and her husband Dale, his sister Janice, and his brother Charles. He was also preceded in death by his nieces Becky and Datha.

Billy was a Vietnam Veteran. He worked at US Steel and also at the Lander Post Office for over thirty years.

Billy was a loving husband, father, and friend. He especially touched the lives of his extended church family at Word Of Faith Family Church. He formed very special bonds and offered guidance to the church youth. He spent many years growing in his faith as a Christian and spent his remaining days in service to God. He was loved by all who knew him because of his easy-going nature and the ease with which you could talk to him. We can take comfort in knowing that he is now looking out for us from above. We will all truly miss him until we meet again.

Billy will be lovingly remembered by his wife Judy Mills, his son Bill Mills, Grandson Caden Mills, his extended family, his church family, and his friends.

Celebration of Life Dinner will be held on March 9, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. at Word of Faith Family Church, 515 S. 2nd St., Lander, Wyoming

There will be no graveside service. The interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander, Wyoming.

Memorials to Billy Mills can be made in the care of Judy Mills at 385 Market St., Lander, Wyoming or can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate.