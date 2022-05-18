In loving memory, Austin Filman

Austin Dean Filman was born August 28, 1997 to Richard and Shawna Filman of Lander, Wyoming. He passed away in Cheyenne, Wyoming on May 13, 2022. Austin grew up in Lander and graduated from Lander Valley High School in 2015, he later graduated with an associates degree in computer technology from Central Wyoming College in 2017. He worked for Lander Ace Hardware from the age of 14 until he graduated college. Austin worked for the National Outdoor Leadership school from his time of graduation until May of 2021. During that time he had the pleasure of traveling for his job and really enjoyed exploring new places around the world along with meeting new people and making lifelong friends during his journey. In June of 2021 he excitedly went to work for Microsoft in Cheyenne.

Austin became a cadet with the Fremont County Fire Protection District Battalion 3, Lander Rural in March of 2014 and became a fully certified firefighter after turning 18. He served the Fremont County Community as a volunteer firefighter for the Lander Rural Fire Department until moving to Cheyenne. In Cheyenne he also pursued his dream with the fire department, joining Laramie County Fire District Station 2, During the Covid shutdown he enjoyed traveling the country fighting various wildfires.

Austin truly enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He always brought a smile to everyone’s face with his charismatic attitude, being the light of the “party”, and radiating positive energy that would light up an entire room. Austin made an impact on every life he touched, being a faithful friend to many, and creating memories that will last lifetimes. He enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors and he frequently went hiking, fishing, camping, and riding motorcycles. Austin was known as a technology mastermind to his family and friends, he always loved playing games with everyone online, and greatly enjoyed making youtube videos to capture these memories. Austin had a passion for flying drones and created remarkable drone videos. One of his most renowned drone videos of the water fight during the 4th of July parade between Lander Rural Fire and Lander Valley Fire will be remembered by many.

Austin is survived by his father Rick (Anna) Filman, Brother Joshua (Niki) Filman, twin brother Thomas (Melynna) Filman, Step Sister Ashley Bennett, Step Brother Austin Bennett, Nephews Brayden and Wyatt Filman, Niece Emmalee Filman, and various Uncles, Aunts and Cousins.

Austin was preceded in Death by his mother Shawna Filman, Grandparents Sean (Sharon) Garner and Shirley Filman, and Richard (Patricia) Filman.

Services will be held at the Fremont County Fire District Battalion 3 Stations 2 Milford on Saturday May 21st 2022 at 1pm. Donations to Austin can be made out in his name to Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union in Lander.