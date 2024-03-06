More

    Images of the State Tournament

    What it's all about - h/t Randy Tucker
    Lingle Ft. Laramie fans support their girls – h/t Randy Tucker
    Tongue River’s girls celebrate the state championship – h/t Randy Tucker

    Casper knows how to conduct a tournament – h/t Randy Tucker
    A proud grandma cheered on her grandson – h/t Randy Tucker
    The Chiefs arrive for the championship game – h/t Randy Tucker
    Wae and Zya Mortimore enjoy ring pops while waiting for their mom to finish officiating a game – h/t Randy Tucker
    A Big Piney fan – h/t Randy Tucker
    Wyoming’ s winnigest coach Aleta Moss of Wyoming Indian waits for her team to take the floor at Casper College – h/t Randy Tucker
    Wyoming Indian fans before the state championship game – h/t Randy Tucker
    It would have been a great chance to rob one of the two banks in Lusk with almost everyone in Niobrara County at the championship game – h/t Randy Tucker
    The Wyoming Indian boys wait to take the floor – h/t Randy Tucker
    Bare chested boys with green letters spelling Tongue River in the 2-A championship game – h/t Randy Tucker
    The all-woman officiating crew of Macey Mortimore, Kaila Haskvitz and Kaite Reeves before the Class 2-A girls title game – h/t Randy Tucker
    Casper businesses know the millions of dollars a tournament can generate and they support it well – h/t Randy Tucker
