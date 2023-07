(Hudson, WY) – A town meeting has been scheduled for Hudson on July 25, at 6:00 PM, to discuss utility rate increases, according to a post shared on the Town of Hudson Facebook page.

The meeting will take place at the Fire Hall on 8th Street.

“This meeting will be to discuss the increase in Utility rates necessary to pay for the new water meter project,” the post states.

“This meeting was first held last August, but the rate increase was not implemented. Please plan to attend.”